How to see tonight's NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — You'll have a chance to see a NASA rocket Tuesday evening in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina!

NASA is launching an Antares supply rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad 0A on Wallops Island in Virginia.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. and may be visible to residents throughout the region and possibly the east coast of the United States. This is Northrop Grumman's 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station.

NASA officials said the weather was 80% favorable for a Tuesday launch.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

Also expected in attendance is Gov. Glenn Youngkin. According to the governor's public schedule, Youngkin will deliver remarks shortly before the launch at Wallops Island.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center will have special hours on launch day, opening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. The Visitor Center will not be open outside of the launch viewing event on Aug. 1 to allow for event preparation.

If you can't make it out to see it in person, live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1. 13News Now plans to stream the launch, both on 13NewsNow.com and 13News Now+.