Two people found shot to death in Accomack County

The sheriff's office said it got a report that two people were missing from a home in Painter. Deputies found both of them dead on Doughty Farm Road.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff's deputies found two people who'd been reported missing early Wednesday morning shot to death on a road in Painter.

Sheriff Todd Wessells said the Accomack County Sheriff's Office got the report that the two people were missing from a home on Coal Kiln Road. It received the information around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies also got information that someone found a white BMW in which the two people had been on Doughty Farm Road. When deputies got to the car, they found Princeton Howard Bragg, 37, and the other person dead.

Deputies only said the other person was female. They were waiting on autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk to identify who she was.

Investigators were handling the case as a murder.

The sheriff's office said Virginia State Police, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force helped.