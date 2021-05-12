Ex-jail superintendent gets 4 years for corruption

A former Rockbridge County Regional Jail superintendent is facing more than four years in prison for failing to protect inmates from physical abuse.

ROANOKE, Va. — A former Rockbridge County Regional Jail superintendent has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for failing to protect inmates from physical abuse and preventing an inmate from getting medical care.

John Higgins was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in prison after his January conviction on federal civil rights violations and corruption charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Bubar said Higgins violated the public trust when he interfered with sentences handed down by Virginia courts.

He said Higgins allowed the abuse of certain inmates while "treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself."