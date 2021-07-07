Ex-Liberty exec files lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

The former NFL player was hired in 2020 to help lead diversity initiatives at Liberty University.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A former NFL player hired last year to help lead diversity initiatives at Liberty University is suing the school, alleging racial discrimination in his demotion and subsequent firing.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday by Kelvin Edwards says he faced discrimination based on race under the federal Civil Rights Act and the Virginia Human Rights Act as well as breach of contract.

He is seeking more than $8 million in damages and other compensation. In a statement, Liberty categorically denied the allegations.