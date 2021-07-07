x
Virginia

Ex-Liberty exec files lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

The former NFL player was hired in 2020 to help lead diversity initiatives at Liberty University.
Credit: AP
FILE-This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo shows s sign that marks an entrance to Liberty University as students were welcomed back to the campus during the coronavirus outbreak in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University sued Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 accusing his administration of wrongfully denying financial aid to some of the evangelical school's online students. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A former NFL player hired last year to help lead diversity initiatives at Liberty University is suing the school, alleging racial discrimination in his demotion and subsequent firing. 

The federal lawsuit filed Friday by Kelvin Edwards says he faced discrimination based on race under the federal Civil Rights Act and the Virginia Human Rights Act as well as breach of contract. 

He is seeking more than $8 million in damages and other compensation. In a statement, Liberty categorically denied the allegations. 

Edwards' hiring was announced last August, at a time when the Christian university was facing tough questions about its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

