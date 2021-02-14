Police say Samuel Onyeuka, 20, was found shot near his home in Reston, Virginia.

RESTON, Va. — A suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, the first homicide investigation of the year in Fairfax County, has been arrested, the Fairfax County Police Department said Sunday.

Jalenn Keene, 20, of Newport News, was arrested Friday night in the killing of Samuel Onyeuka, 20, police said at a news conference. Major Ed O’Carroll, commander of the county's Major Crimes Bureau, said Keene was arrested in Newport News by the city's police department on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Onyeuka was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body Wednesday afternoon near his home in Reston. He died at the scene.

Police were able to retrace Keene and Onyeuka's steps to a shopping center in the area before the shooting, using financial records and surveillance video. They then tracked Keene to Newport News, whis is around 200 miles south of Northern Virginia.

Police said Keene and Onyeuka both went to South Lakes High School. How well the two knew each other is still under investigation, O’Carroll said.

The shooting happened outside a townhome community in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court, police said. Detectives believe the shooting did not appear to be a "random act of violence."

The Nissan Rogue the suspect was seen leaving in after the shooting was located in Newport News during Keene’s arrest, as well as a gun, police said. Investigators are awaiting test results to determine if the gun found is the same one used in Onyeuka's killing.

Keene will remain in the Newport News Jail until he is extradited back to Fairfax County.