YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters were called to a boat fire in York County on Friday.

Just before 10 a.m., personnel from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Wormley Creek Drive. Firefighters from Yorktown and Grafton Fire Stations responded along with a rescue boat.

On the scene, fire and rescue units reported a boat along the shoreline fully engulfed in flames. The fire was able to be brought under control shortly after arriving.

The boat was a total loss, but luckily no one was injured. According to officials, the fire was determined electrical in nature.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC