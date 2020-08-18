George Mason scientists help with saliva test that could be a game-changer for tracking COVID-19 in US

"All the different parts of the Mason research ecosystem are bringing their expertise together for this worthy purpose."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — George Mason scientists and researchers are on the front lines of creating a saliva test that will help detect antibodies to COVID-19 and could begin screening student, faculty and staff volunteers as early as this summer, according to the university.

"All the different parts of the Mason research ecosystem are bringing their expertise together for this worthy purpose,” said Lance Liotta, the lead researcher and the co-director and co-founder of Mason’s Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine (CAPMM). “The goal is to evaluate if saliva can be used instead of blood for ease of screening for COVID-19 antibodies.”

Researchers across the United States have found that one of the most versatile options for COVID-19 testing is the saliva-based paper-strip test, because it only requires a paper strip and a test tube. Studies have found that these types of tests could easily be used at home, reducing the risk of community spread.

Scientists have learned that even moderately accurate screening tests still reduce transmission.

Emanuel Petricoin, co-director of CAPMM, said Mason infectious disease, clinical care, clinical diagnostics and molecular microbiology researchers are working together to develop and assess the test for COVID-19 exposure.

“This could have far-reaching impact for the local community, Virginia, the United States, and the entire world if an accurate method can be achieved and rigorously validated,” Petricoin said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the approval notice Saturday, for the test which was developed by Yale University, and has been partially funded by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its player's association.