x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond

Protesters in Richmond have toppled the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along the city's famed Monument Avenue.
Credit: 13News Now
The statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Jefferson Davis has been torn down along Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue. 

News outlets report that the statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection. Richmond police are on the scene. 

In Portsmouth, protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday. 

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake on Tuesday.

RELATED: Man hurt as protesters tear down parts of Portsmouth Confederate monument

RELATED: Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, throw it in lake