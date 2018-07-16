MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Deputies arrested a church youth leader on Monday after they investigated allegations that he sexually abused a boy.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office found out about the accusation in June. Deputies said it involved a 15-year-old boy and Kenneth Scott Marshall, 36. During the course of the investigation, deputies conducted several interviews and collected evidence that they found supported the allegations.

Prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury on July 16 which led to two indictments against Marshall. The indictments were for Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Minor through the Use of Mental Incapacity or Physical Helplessness and Forcible Sodomy of a Minor through the Use of Mental Incapacity or Physical Helplessness.

Deputies arrested Marshall on Monday during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Main Street. He was in the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center Monday evening without bond.

