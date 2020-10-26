The shelter in place issued in Old Town Alexandria has been lifted.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A robbery suspect is dead after they shot an officer during a pursuit in North Old Town Alexandria early Monday morning, according to Courtney Valentine, Public Information Officer for the City of Alexandria Police Department.

Police were originally dispatched to a report of shots fired at a Holiday Inn in the area of the 600 block of 1st Street around 5:01 a.m. At the scene, officers learned the shooting was a result of a robbery.

During a foot pursuit of the robbery suspect in the area of North Royal Street and Second Street, an officer was shot by the suspect in the lower body, Valentine said. The officer did return fire and shot at the suspect, but it is still unknown if the suspect was hit.

The suspect ran away and officers and K9's continued their search near Montgomery Street and the Fairfax County intersection where another exchange of gunfire happened. Officers found a safe place and at a later point, the suspect was "found deceased" in the same area adjacent to the railroad tracks and some bushes, Valentine said.

#UPDATE: 2 scenes, unsure if they’re connected. 2nd scene is at Montgomery & Fairfax, another suspect engaged officers, could’ve been the same suspect, shot at police. Nobody was hit. Active search still underway. No description of suspect. Shelter in place activated as well. — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) October 26, 2020

Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is in fair condition. They said the officer is expected to recover.

The shelter in place issued in Old Town Alexandria was lifted around 8:45 a.m.

At this time, the name of the officer has not yet been released.

The number of shots fired between the officer and suspect are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Alexandria police are working with Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation.