Police: Two teens injured in shooting at parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge

Police say the shooting happened after a football game ended due to rain.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Woodbridge Friday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Freedom High School just after 9 p.m. after a football game ended due to rain.

Officers report that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her foot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say the scene is contained and investigators are searching the area.

Police have not released any suspect information as of 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

#INCIDENT:#Shooting | #Woodbridge-- Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Freedom High School. The scene is contained while officers are searching the scene. Parents are asked to stage at NOVA College and follow police direction pic.twitter.com/24ho6qOdET — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 28, 2021

