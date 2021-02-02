Lawmakers blast US Postal Service, say it's time for Louis DeJoy to go

WASHINGTON — Problems at the Post Office are, unfortunately, all too well-known.
It began last year when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ordered the removal of mail sorting machines and the elimination of mailboxes.
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote DeJoy a letter this week, urging him to address "the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Warner said it's past time for DeJoy to go.
"I don't know any member of Congress -- Democrat or Republican -- who has any kind of confidence in the postmaster general," he said. "And I think he should have the common decency to go because he has lost the confidence of the American people and Congress."
Warner and Kaine aren't alone. Last week, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. of New Jersey sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for him to fire the US Postal Service's entire Board of Governors for "dereliction" of duty.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing that she is not aware of any plans to potentially try and remove DeJoy.