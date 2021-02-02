Lawmakers blast US Postal Service, say it's time for Louis DeJoy to go

Warner and Kaine sent the postmaster general a letter, expressing "deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays."

WASHINGTON — Problems at the Post Office are, unfortunately, all too well-known.

It began last year when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ordered the removal of mail sorting machines and the elimination of mailboxes.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote DeJoy a letter this week, urging him to address "the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Warner said it's past time for DeJoy to go.

"I don't know any member of Congress -- Democrat or Republican -- who has any kind of confidence in the postmaster general," he said. "And I think he should have the common decency to go because he has lost the confidence of the American people and Congress."

Senators @MarkWarner , @timkaine send letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to address "the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic." #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/D6PBd3icfx — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) February 1, 2021

Warner and Kaine aren't alone. Last week, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. of New Jersey sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for him to fire the US Postal Service's entire Board of Governors for "dereliction" of duty.