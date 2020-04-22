'Reopen Virginia' demonstrators circle as General Assembly meets outside, away from capitol

The Virginia General Assembly reconvened for a one-day session. People in cars carried messages for Gov. Ralph Northam to reopen the state.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly reconvened Wednesday for a one-day session that was unlike any other in either chamber's history.

Members of the House of Delegates met under a tent outside the Virginia Capitol, wearing masks and following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Their counterparts in the Virginia Senate took similar measures but met at the Virginia Science Museum a few miles away.

While the lawmakers met, demonstrators gathered around the capitol's grounds Many of them were in cars, SUVs, and trucks. They circled the area, honking, holding signs. They're message to delegates and senators as well as Gov. Ralph Northam was to put an end to all the coronavirus closures and reopen Virginia.

Northam extended the period of closures for some businesses, including barbershops and hair salons until May 8. That date could change again.

A stay-at-home order has been in place for weeks and is set to end June 10. People, in general, only are supposed to leave their homes if they can't work remotely or need essential items or services including groceries, meals, or medications. The stay-at-home order is subject to change, too, depending on how the state is doing in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Northam repeatedly has said in his briefings people have to continue to follow the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines in order to control the spread of the disease. While the efforts have worked, he emphasized the need that letting up on them too soon was not an option.