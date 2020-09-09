Richmond bans guns on public property for protests and other events amid recent escalations

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ordinance.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s capital city has adopted a law banning guns on public property during protests and other events.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ordinance.

The law is aimed at preventing violent confrontations during demonstrations against racial inequality that have continued to take place across the country and have elsewhere resulted in fatalities.

The newspaper says the law bans the carrying of guns on public property at any event or at any public area by an event.