x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Richmond mayor: Curfew to be imposed after violent protests

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would impose a curfew that will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 6 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says a curfew will be imposed Sunday evening after two nights of large protests that led to violence, injuries and property damage.  

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a news conference that Gov. Ralph Northam has granted his request to impose a curfew that will take effect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and last until 6:00 a.m.  

The mayor also said the governor has indicated the Virginia National Guard is available to assist the city if required. 

Workers were cleaning up broken glass and other debris Sunday morning. 

RELATED: Demonstrators in Norfolk march, rally at locations throughout city

RELATED: Protesters block part of Interstate 264 near Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth

RELATED: Violent protests over police killings rage on in dozens of US cities

 