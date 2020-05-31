Richmond mayor: Curfew to be imposed after violent protests

RICHMOND, Va. — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says a curfew will be imposed Sunday evening after two nights of large protests that led to violence, injuries and property damage.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a news conference that Gov. Ralph Northam has granted his request to impose a curfew that will take effect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and last until 6:00 a.m.
The mayor also said the governor has indicated the Virginia National Guard is available to assist the city if required.
Workers were cleaning up broken glass and other debris Sunday morning.