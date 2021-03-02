Dentists could start administering vaccines following emergency legislation

The Virginia House and Senate have pushed through emergency legislation that bulks up the number of professionals administering shots.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are mobilizing to increase the momentum behind vaccine distribution.

Vaccines have continued to roll out but finding people and places to get them into arms has been a struggle.

Primary care doctors are flooded with appointments and as more groups qualify for a vaccine, more help will be needed.

That’s why the Virginia House and Senate have pushed through emergency legislation that bulks up the number of professionals administering shots. It gives professionals in other sectors of the health industry an opportunity to step up, including dentists.

The Virginia Dental Association represents about 4,000 dentists across the state.

Association President, Dr. Frank Iuorno, says you can expect many of them to start administering vaccines once the legislation is signed off on by Governor Ralph Northam.

This is big, and here’s why.

While people can volunteer to give vaccines, strict training requirements have slowed down the process.