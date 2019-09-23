NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia has been all about LOVE for 50 years now.

The slogan, Virginia Is For Lovers is recognized all over the world. In 2012, media company Ad Age called it, “one of the most iconic ad campaigns in the last 50 years.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that campaign.

Its origins date back to 1969 when a copywriter out of Richmond coined the phrase.

It was supposed to have multiple uses- Virginia is for History Lovers, Virginia is for Mountain Lovers, Virginia is for Beach Lovers- but the firm, now known as the Martin Agency, streamlined it to just “Virginia is for Lovers.”

The slogan stuck, and it now appears all over the commonwealth on signs, art installations, t-shirts and more.

