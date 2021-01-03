VCU expels fraternity chapter after student death

The decision comes three months after 19-year-old Adam Oakes died. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University is expelling a fraternity from campus following a pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s student organization conduct committee found Delta Chi responsible for violating policies on hazing and alcohol. The fraternity can no longer operate as a student organization at VCU.

The expulsion took effect May 28.

The decision comes three months after 19-year-old Adam Oakes of Loudoun County died. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that his death was caused by alcohol poisoning.