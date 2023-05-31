Virginia Democrats warn abortion access is 'at risk' this election season

With North and South Carolina lawmakers working to restrict abortion, Democrats in the Virginia State Senate say voters need to be aware of the issues.

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrats in the Virginia Senate say abortion access is at risk this election season.

With lawmakers in North and South Carolina working to restrict abortion, legislators here in the Commonwealth say the pressure is on Virginia.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia Executive Director Jamie Lockhart said a lot is at stake in the November election, including abortion access.

“If there was any doubt, let me be clear: abortion is on the ballot in 2023,” Lockhart said.

State Sen. Mamie Locke is urging voters to keep abortion top of mind when they head to the polls, warning a Republican majority in the Senate would be enough for that party to pass laws restricting abortion access.

“They’ve repeatedly tried to pass legislation to ban abortion in every legislative session over the past several years," Locke said. “The fundamental freedom to make your own healthcare decisions is at stake in this year’s elections.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already said he would support a 15-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest.

State Sen. Louise Lucas noted if Republicans flip enough seats in the Senate, they’ll have the votes they need to get that legislation on Youngkin’s desk.

"Anti-abortion extremists like Gov. Youngkin will stop at nothing until they pass new restrictions on Virginia’s reproductive freedoms," Lucas said.

State Sen. George Baker called Virginia a “number one battleground state" when it comes to reproductive rights.

“All 140 seats in General Assembly are up for reelection this year," Baker said. "The Republicans need only to flip a few Senate seats to get a legislative trifecta that will give them the power to enact extreme abortion bans.”

State Sen. Creigh Deeds added: “We know that we are only one election away from banning access to abortion... Senate Democrats are the only people and have been the only people standing between Virginians and an abortion ban similar to the one passed in North Carolina.”

National and state polls show most voters prefer abortion to be legal in most or all cases but it remains a divisive issue.

Pro-life supporters say abortion restrictions protect lives. Pro-choice supporters say abortion is a private medical decision.

“I can tell you personally as someone who nearly died in my own pregnancy giving birth: the stakes are just too high," State Sen. Jennifer Boysko said. "We cannot let this happen in Virginia.”