VEC commissioner out of the job

The Virginia Employment Commission has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic began. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin promised an overhaul of the department.

RICHMOND, Va. — The head of the Virginia Employment Commission is out. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has removed Ellen Marie Hess from the job.

The governor's office did not elaborate on the reason for getting rid of Hess, but the VEC has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The record number of unemployment claims overwhelmed the agency, and many people said their claims went unpaid. A watchdog group found the commission needed more oversight.

During his campaign, Youngkin promised an overhaul of the department.