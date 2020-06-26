x
Virginia judge rejects effort to block handgun-a-month law

Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state's one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1. 

Attorney General Mark Herring's office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.

In the statement announcing the ruling, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.

