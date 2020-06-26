Virginia judge rejects effort to block handgun-a-month law

Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state's one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1.

Attorney General Mark Herring's office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.