Virginia joins national lawsuit against CDC mask mandates

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Feb. 25, 2022, when the CDC first relaxed indoor mask recommendations.

Virginia's attorney general is adding the commonwealth to a list of states that are suing the CDC and other federal agencies to try and abolish mask mandates for public transportation.

The lawsuit is spearheaded by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Jason Miyares, Virginia's attorney general, shared the news on Tuesday.

"Not only are the CDC’s mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life,” he wrote.

The 21 combined states are suing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and several leaders within those agencies.

Aside from calling the order to wear masks on planes, trains and buses "federal overreach," Miyares said the mandate also ignores "states' actions to control the spread of COVID-19."