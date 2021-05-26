How Virginia addressed police reform in the year since George Floyd's death

Policy experts believe the next issue that needs addressing in Virginia is qualified immunity

NORFOLK, Va. — Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures shows Virginia lawmakers have heard and responded to the continued calls for police reform.

It's been a year since George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked the first wave of social justice protests across the country. According to the NCSL, Virginia enacted 23 bills regarding police reform policies since May 2020. Some of the bills listed on the NCSL's data portal show duplicates of certain bills, and include some pieces of legislation that are chamber-copies of other pieces of legislation.

The bills break down specific details within the larger police reform conversation, ranging from protocols to infrastructure changes like "no-knock" warrants, a key policy at the heart of the death of Breonna Taylor.

“The former capital of the Confederacy is now the most progressive state in the traditional American South," Dr. Eric Claville, Director of the Center for African American Public Policy at Norfolk State University told 13News Now Wednesday.

Comparatively to border state North Carolina, lawmakers there passed just one police reform-related bill in the same time span.

“For me, the entire package of bills passed stands out. Other states are going in the opposite direction, sometimes even less transparency," Dr. Claville said.

Here's a list of bills in the Commonwealth that address police reform from May 2020:

SB 1119: Body-Worn Camera Systems

SB 1256: Law Enforcement Training

SB 1468: Victims of Qualifying Criminal Activity

SB 1475: Execution of Search Warrants

HB 2031: Facial Recognition Technology

SB 5030: Policing Reform*

HB 5099: No-Knock Search Warrants*

SB 5014: Minimum Training Standards for Law Enforcement Officers

SB 5024: Law Enforcement Misconduct

HB 5029: Law Enforcement Officer

SB 5035: Law Enforcement Civilian Review Boards

SB 5038: Mobile Crisis Co-Response Team Programs

HB 5043: Marcus-David Peters Act

HB 5049: Use of Military Property

HB 5051: Decertification of Law Enforcement Officer

HB 5055: Department of Criminal Justice Services

HB 5069: Use of Neck Restraints

HB 5072: Law Enforcement Misconduct *

HB 5098: Hate Crime

HB 5104: Minimum Qualifications for Law Enforcement Officers

HB 5109: Department of Criminal Justice Services

Dr. Claville says that the one issue that still needs to be addressed is qualified immunity, a policy at the center of the viral Windsor Police traffic stop that adds legal protection for law enforcement officers.