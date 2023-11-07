Virginia's public schools are underfunded by 14% compared to national averages

The JLARC report goes through where Virginia is lacking and overfunding. Their recommendations to get to Standard of Quality would cost billions.

RICHMOND, Va. — A report on Virginia's K-12 education released Monday found the state's public schools are underfunded when compared to national and regional averages.

The Virginia General Assembly ordered the study during the 2021 legislative session and asked the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) to assess the costs to implement standards to ensure quality.

The study found that Virginia is underfunded by 14% when compared to the 50-state average and is 4% underfunded when compared to South Atlantic regional averages.

It also found that state funding for special education has declined, but funding for at-risk students and English learners has increased.

Some of the report's recommendations include addressing technical issues with Virginia's formula to determine how schools are funded, discontinuing Great Recession-era cost reduction measures and developing new staffing ratios.

All the recommendations totaled would end up being around $3.5 billion.

David Woodard, the president of the Virginia School Boards Association, reacted to the findings of the report saying, "The report released today by JLARC shows what school board members and superintendents have known for many years... Policymakers at the state level must seek practical solutions to assist our divisions whose localities cannot afford to fund the resources needed to provide students with a quality public education."