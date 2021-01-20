Virginia Senate moves to censure lawmaker over Capitol riot

Sen. Amanda Chase is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who attended the president's rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate is advancing a resolution to censure a GOP lawmaker for “fomenting insurrection against the United States,” saying she helped incite the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

A Senate committee voted Tuesday to approve the censure resolution against Sen. Amanda Chase, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who attended the president’s rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.