Virginia

Virginia Senate moves to censure lawmaker over Capitol riot

Sen. Amanda Chase is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who attended the president's rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, arrives in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia prior to the start of the Senate session at the facility in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate is advancing a resolution to censure a GOP lawmaker for “fomenting insurrection against the United States,” saying she helped incite the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. 

A Senate committee voted Tuesday to approve the censure resolution against Sen. Amanda Chase, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who attended the president’s rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The resolution passed along party lines Tuesday, with Democrats saying Chase deserved punishment for repeatedly promoting baseless claims of election fraud, praising the rioters who stormed the Capitol and calling for martial law to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

