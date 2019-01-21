RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate voted down a bill Monday that would have raised Virginia's minimum wage to $15 per hour.

In a 21 to 19 vote, bill SB 1200 was killed.

The Committee on Commerce and Labor voted last week to pass the bill that would increase the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2021.

RELATED: Bill to increase minimum wage in Virginia heads to full Senate

If the bill had passed the full General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam signed it into law, the bill would have taken effect on July 1, 2019, and raised Virginia's minimum wage to $10 an hour.

The rate would have then jumped to $13 per hour starting July 1, 2020. Then, it would have gone up to $15 per hour on July 1, 2021.

Click below to view the full bill:

Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance (D-Petersburg) introduced the bill.

The bill was supposed to be voted on by the state Senate on Friday, but the vote was pushed to Monday.