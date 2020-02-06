Early morning brush fire damages building in Williamsburg

Firefighters from Williamsburg, York County and James City County all helped to put out the fire.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — More than a dozen firefighters from different localities helped battle a brush fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg, York County and James City County fire crews were all sent to the 100 block of Waller Street to put out a brush fire that broke out right next to a building.

Firefighters first arrived around 2:23 a.m. to find that the fire was impacting the building's exterior. They were able to put out the flames just 15 minutes after the first crew arrived.