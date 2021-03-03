Man accused of hit-and-run in James City County found dead in North Carolina day after crash

Police said the driver of a dump truck who was accused of hitting a pedestrian in the Williamsburg area was found dead in Gates County. The pedestrian

James City County police confirmed a truck driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene was found dead last week.

The hit-and-run happened around 7:19 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 8700 block of Pocahontas Trail.

Witnessed told police that the pedestrian was getting off a WATA bus when he was hit by a dump truck. The victim, a 31-year-old man from James City County, was trying to cross the street near the Dollar General when he was hit.

The truck driver left the scene and drove almost a mile away to the entrance of the Country Village Mobile Home Park. The driver got out of the truck but then got back in and drove off, according to witnesses.

The victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. The injuries to his legs are not considered life-threatening.

The next day, investigators discovered that the dump truck belonged to Coastal Outdoor Concepts, LLC in Cape Carteret, North Carolina. Police were able to identify the driver of the truck as a 57-year-old man also from James City County.

The man was reportedly hired by the company to fix the truck. He had possession of it for a couple of months, police said.

Investigators believe the man drove the truck back to the repair shop in Gates County, N.C. after the crash.