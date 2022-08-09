Remembering Queen Elizabeth's visit to Jamestown in 2007

Queen Elizabeth celebrated the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown on May 4, 2007.

JAMESTOWN, Va. — As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we're remembering Her Majesty's visit to Virginia in 2007.

The Queen came to Jamestown and Colonial Williamsburg on May 4 of that year, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement. She got a tour of Jamestown Island and then ended the day with a reception at the restored Governor's Palace in Colonial Williamsburg.

It was the second time the monarch came to the region, having also paid a visit to Jamestown in 1957 for its 350th anniversary.

Following the announcement of her passing on Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his condolences, saying in part, "throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks ... the Queen's consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten."