Scientists identify bones found near Powder Magazine in Williamsburg as Confederate soldiers

Archaeologists also discovered several artifacts near the Colonial Williamsburg site once used to store ammunition in the 1700s.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Archaeologists identified bones discovered in Colonial Williamsburg as belonging to Confederate soldiers.

More than a year ago, scientists uncovered a mass grave near the Powder Magazine on Duke of Gloucester Street. The old building was once used to store guns in the 1700s.

However, Dr. Jack Gary, the director of archaeology for Colonial Williamsburg, said researchers began studying in the remains in March 2023.

“They’re definitely confederate soldiers," said Gary.

In all, they stumbled upon the buried remains of four people, according to Gary.

They also found small gold coins, a toothbrush and pieces of clothing.

But how do they know these were Confederate soldiers?

Gary said experts used knowledge of the Civil War, specifically the aftermath of the 1862 Battle of Williamsburg.

“Multiple buildings were taken over to be used as hospitals," he said.

That includes a Baptist church that once stood next to where the bones were found, and it may also be the link to identifying the buried soldiers.

“The way we might be able to do that is through a list of named individuals who died in the hospital," said Gary.

The list of 59 names includes descriptions of patients who died, and scientists hope that what they learn from the bones will identify their four soldiers.

Scientists expect to learn about the remains in about a month. They're looking to find out details such as the ages of the soldiers buried.

They are working with other groups to determine the proper place to rebury them, Gary said.