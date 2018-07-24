WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — A local water park was among the top amusement and water parks in the country, according to TripAdvisor's 2018 Travelers’ Choice.

Water Country USA in Williamsburg, Virginia was raked 6th in the list of Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S. Winners were determined by an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide over a 12-month period.

The top water park was Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida.

“Featuring adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, thrilling rides and stirring water slides, these amazing theme parks that have been ranked best in the world by travelers around the globe are the perfect next adventure that should be on your ‘to do’ list,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

On TripAdvisor, Water Country USA has over 2,200 reviews with a 4.5 rating.

Click here for a full list of 2018 Travelers’ Choice Amusement Parks and Water Parks winners.

