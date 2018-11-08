WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire early morning Saturday, an official said.

Fire crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Rockingham Drive of Scott's Pond subdivision, Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said.

Crews arrived around 1:36 a.m. and found fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. The fire was under control around 2:21 a.m, Ashe said.

The residents were alerted by the smoke alarm and safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Ashe said the fire appears to have started in the garage, and is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

