Woman dies after being thrown from car in crash on Route 175 in Accomack County

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a 32-year-old woman Monday, on Route 175 in the area of Queens Sound Bridge.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Monday morning on the Chincoteague Causeway.

Authorities said they got a call to investigate a deadly head-on crash that occurred Monday, May 17 around 7:18 a.m. on Route 175. This happened in the area of Queens Sound Bridge.

According to state police, Mesna Banks, the driver of a 2019 Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was headed west on Route 175 coming from Chincoteague Island when 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, the driver of a 2015 Kia Sorento was riding eastbound on the same highway and drove in the way of the bus.

This is when Banks tried to move out of the way, swerving the bus towards the median to avoid hitting the Kia. The bus overturned on impact and came to a stop in the grass, off the road.

The bus driver, Banks was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers said Pennell died there. She was ejected from the vehicle after impact and suffered injuries.

According to police, Pennell was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Her family in Milford, Delaware has been notified.