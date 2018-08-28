WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — The College of William and Mary is trying to understand its history.

Campus leaders are calling for ideas for a memorial to African Americans enslaved by the college hundreds of years ago.

The memorial project is part of an ongoing initiative at William and Mary to research its involvement in slavery.

In 2007, the student assembly passed a resolution calling for the college to research its history, make it public and then build a memorial to the slaves.

A jury is going to select three ideas and submit them to president Katherine Rowe.

Rowe will then review each idea and determine if one is ready to be shared with the William and Mary board of visitors during its February 2019 meeting.

To read more about the project and competition click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© Exclusive to WVEC