Woman injured during West Pembroke Ave. shooting

Hampton Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the 900 block of West Pembroke Ave. The woman is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say a woman was injured during a shooting Saturday evening.

Police say they received a call at around 6 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of West Pembroke Ave.

When they got there, they found a 44-year-old woman injured by gunfire.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was inside of a business when she was shot from a nearby area.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting.

They don’t have any suspect information to share at this point.