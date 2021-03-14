x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Woman injured during West Pembroke Ave. shooting

Hampton Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the 900 block of West Pembroke Ave. The woman is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say a woman was injured during a shooting Saturday evening.

Police say they received a call at around 6 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of West Pembroke Ave.

When they got there, they found a 44-year-old woman injured by gunfire.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was inside of a business when she was shot from a nearby area.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting.

They don’t have any suspect information to share at this point.

Saturday afternoon, Hampton police were investigating another homicide in the 2700 block of Abbey Court. Police have not made any indication that the two shootings are related.