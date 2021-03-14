Woman injured during West Pembroke Ave. shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say a woman was injured during a shooting Saturday evening.
Police say they received a call at around 6 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of West Pembroke Ave.
When they got there, they found a 44-year-old woman injured by gunfire.
She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was inside of a business when she was shot from a nearby area.
Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting.
They don’t have any suspect information to share at this point.
Saturday afternoon, Hampton police were investigating another homicide in the 2700 block of Abbey Court. Police have not made any indication that the two shootings are related.