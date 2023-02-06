Did anyone win the $747M Powerball jackpot?

The game’s slim odds are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs Monday night.

Lottery players across America gambled their $2 for a chance at winning the feverish $747 million Powerball jackpot.

No one has won the Powerball since Nov. 19, 2022. The jackpot has soared with each of the game's three weekly drawings.

The eye-popping prize comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine in January and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The $747 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed those annuity payments to increased compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night's drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers for 2/6/23

The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)