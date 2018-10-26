VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Cutting through government red tape can be almost impossible. ECPI University has a plan to help.

ECPI's military open house will serve as a place for one-stop shopping for military members to come in and meet with experts to discuss their academic options. Attendees are encouraged to bring their transcripts and get on the spot reviews, learn about the advantages of taking classes on campus, online, or a hybrid of both, and to develop a plan for the benefits you earned, for you, your spouse and your children.

"It is a lot of work," said ECPI's executive director for military programs Bill Brown. "And one thing I've found is that the military members and veterans are all very proud of their service and what they've done in the past. But, when you try to get into higher ed and go to college, it's almost like having to learn a new language. So what we're trying to do at ECPI, we're trying to break it down for them."

ECPI plans open house to help military, vets and their families learn all abut their educational benefits and how to access them, this Saturday in Virginia Beach.#13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/shc4XIqqut — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) October 26, 2018

ECPI came in first place in The Military Times' "Best for Vets: Colleges 2019 Career and Technical Colleges." It was the only for-profit institution of the 21 schools named.

Hosting a military open house is a natural fit for ECPI, said Brown.

"To be able to be ranked number one is quite an honor," he said. "And it shows that everything we're doing -- from the little things that we do, from the programs we offer, to having our student-veterans association, to having the resources and veterans teams as part of our admissions teams -- is really succeeding and allowing our veterans to succeed and go on to have rewarding careers."

