JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Williamsburg Premium Outlets is marking Veterans Day Weekend with a sidewalk sale. As part of it, military members and their families will be able to enjoy additional discounts and reserved parking.

The event takes place from November 10 through November 12. Several stores already planned to offer savings as high as 65 percent off. Williamsburg Premium Outlets said there would be special military discounts with valid military ID at retailers that have a patriotic star on their windows. Veterans and active duty military members also will find reserved veteran parking spaces around the center.

For a full list of the stores that will have discounts for military families, you can visit the Williamsburg Premium Outlets' website.

