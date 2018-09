NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A warning from officials at Naval Station Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Florence: do not leave your car parked on the base this week.

We're told the area is prone to heavy flooding, especially the parking lots near the waterfront.

If it's absolutely necessary to leave your vehicle, use the parking lots toward the center of the base or on the air side.

