NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham seized more than 1,000 weapons found aboard a small boat in the Gulf of Aden.

USS Jason Dunham's homeport is Naval Station Norfolk.

The stateless skiff was found carrying a shipment of more than 1,000 illicit weapons, according to a U.S. Navy news release.

PICTURES: Norfolk-based USS Jason Dunham seizes hundreds of guns
01 / 15
Ensign Sean Standard, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ray Sanders take inventory of a large cache of over 1,000 AK-47 automatic rifles in the hangar bay of the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).
02 / 15
U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), unload a large cache of AK-47 automatic rifles seized from a skiff onto rigid-hull inflatable boats as part of maritime security operations.
03 / 15
U.S. Navy Sailors survey from the bridge wing of the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) as the ship's visit, board, search and seizure team inspects a dhow as part of maritime security operations.
04 / 15
U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) heave a line to on load weapons seized from a skiff following a flag verification boarding as part of maritime security operations.
05 / 15
U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) heave a line to on load weapons seized from a skiff as part of maritime security operations.
06 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) approach a skiff during a flag verification boarding as part of maritime security operations.
07 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) approach a skiff during maritime security operations.
08 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) approach a skiff during maritime security operations. The stateless skiff was found carrying a shipment of over 1,000 illicit weapons.
09 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) inspects a skiff as part of maritime security operations. The stateless skiff was found carrying a shipment of over 1,000 illicit weapons.
10 / 15
Ensign Nicole Hetzer conns from the bridge wing of the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) as the ship's visit, board, search and seizure team inspects a dhow as part of maritime security operations.
11 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) inspects a skiff as part of maritime security operations. The stateless skiff was found carrying a shipment of over 1,000 illicit weapons.
12 / 15
A bag of AK-47 automatic rifles seized from a skiff by the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham's (DDG 109) visit, board, search and seizure team while conducting maritime security operations.
13 / 15
Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) inspects a dhow while conducting maritime security operations.
14 / 15
Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) inspects a dhow while conducting maritime security operations.
15 / 15
A visit, board, search and seizure team from the guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham (DDG 109) inspects a dhow, left, from rigid-hull inflatable boats as part of maritime security operations.

USS Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

© 2018 WVEC