NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Sailors from the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham seized more than 1,000 weapons found aboard a small boat in the Gulf of Aden.

USS Jason Dunham's homeport is Naval Station Norfolk.

The stateless skiff was found carrying a shipment of more than 1,000 illicit weapons, according to a U.S. Navy news release.

USS Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

