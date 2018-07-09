ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The owner of a Florida-based supplier of tactical gear has been indicted on charges he passed off inferior body armor to a government agency.

Dan Thomas Lounsbury Jr., the owner of Tactical Products Group in Boynton Beach, Florida, made an initial appearance Friday in federal court in Alexandria on charges including conspiracy to defraud the government and wire fraud.

A company vice president, Andres Lopez-Munoz, is also charged and made an initial appearance.

According to the indictment, Tactical Products Group worked as a subcontractor in 2012 to supply ten sets of a specific type of body armor to an unspecified government agency. Prosecutors say the company used cheaper plates and put phony labels on them.

Lawyers for Lounsbury and Lopez-Munoz said the men dispute the charges.

