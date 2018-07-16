NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is returning to Hampton Roads this week, months before its scheduled return from deployment. Once here, USS Harry S. Truman and its complement will remain for six weeks before heading out to sea again.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Donald Trump said they wanted deployments to be less predictable and not as long as many have become. The Truman Carrier Strike Group will be the first to test out the new approach to deployments. The group left Naval Station Norfolk in April and was supposed to return around November.

After spending six weeks in home port, the carrier strike group will deploy again. Because of the break in its original deployment timeframe, sailors will return again some time after November.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC