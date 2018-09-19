NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Some people love dad bods, and others cringe when they see them. It’s when a man stops hitting the gym and continues eating those potato chips.

While a lot of people are accepting of body changes, some men are choosing plastic surgery to fight against it.

"Anyone can improve themselves. It’s all about maintenance that’s how I look at it," Chase Smith explained.

According to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men in 2017.

Chase Smith is a father and said he had no problem deciding his old body needed a facelift. Over the years, Chase has undergone several surgeries. From contouring through the waist, a facelift to peck implants. He said he’s happy with his decision.

"I’ll strip my shirt off in a heartbeat in the summertime, no problem," Smith said.

He started getting plastic surgery procedures a few years ago.

Smith said, "I didn’t want to be that dad that everyone pointed at saying, 'Look at how overweight your dad is' and I didn’t want him to be ashamed of me. Kids can be cruel."

All of Smith’s surgeries were done at The Hague Center in Norfolk. Dr. Robert Schnarrs says plastic surgery among guys has increased over the years.

He said, "I think it’s because it’s becoming more acceptable. They still want to be private about it, they don’t want it to be obvious but it’s becoming more accepted across the board.":

Dr. Schnarrs said it’s an easy way to boost self-confidence. He said most men traditionally do liposuction, nasal reshaping, brow lifts eyelid lifts.

"Men want to see changes that they can’t change, or they tried to change, and they are unable to do so. For example, you have those love handles or the belly that doesn’t want to go away," Schnarrs explained.

Smith said that’s why decided to get peck implants.

Smith said, "You can work out all that you want but it just doesn’t get the effect that you want."

He said if you want something done, do it and don’t look back. Smith hopes more dads understand it’s not just mommy makeovers anymore and everyone should feel confident in their own skin.

"I’m 100 percent happy with everything I’ve had done, and I have no regrets whatsoever," Smith explained.

