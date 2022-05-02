Here are the states likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

A number of states have passed so-called "trigger laws," which are abortion bans designed to go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. But it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Twenty-six states are certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the pro-abortion rights think tank the Guttmacher Institute. Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe, aside from Texas. The state's law banning it after six weeks has already been allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court due to its unusual civil enforcement structure. Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans if Roe is overturned.

Here is the list. The 13 states with an asterisk are those with trigger bans -- laws on the books that would allow the ban to go into effect immediately or in short order if Roe is overturned.

States with abortion bans

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas*

Georgia

Idaho*

Iowa

Kentucky*

Louisiana*

Michigan

Mississippi*

Missouri*

North Dakota*

Ohio

Oklahoma*

South Carolina

South Dakota*

Tennessee*

Texas*

Utah*

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming*

States likely to ban abortion

Florida

Indiana

Montana

Nebraska