1 dead, 1 injured in shooting with prop gun on Alec Baldwin movie set

The shooting happened during filming of a scene for the upcoming western "Rust," the sheriff's office said.

A woman was killed and a man was injured Thursday after being shot on the New Mexico movie set of an upcoming western starring Alec Baldwin and Frances Fisher, authorities said.

There has been no official word on who was on set at the time or the identities of the victims other than they were both 42.

It happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch, about 12 miles southwest of Santa Fe, where the movie "Rust" is being filmed. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a man were shot during the filming of a scene.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," a sheriff's department statement read. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The woman was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital and was pronounced dead. The man was transported to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital and was getting emergency care.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

KOB-TV reports production has been halted for the time being.