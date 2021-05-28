Could alleged juror misconduct win Scott Peterson a new trial?

Peterson, a convicted murderer, has been serving a life sentence in San Quentin State prison after the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife and unborn child.

WASHINGTON — New allegations of juror misconduct and a Wednesday hearing has the sister-in-law of convicted murderer Scott Peterson certain that if his legal team win their fight to get him a new trial, she believes he will be exonerated.

In a new interview on NBC's Today Wednesday, ahead of Peterson's hearing, Peterson's sister-in-Law Janey Peterson, who is married to his older brother Joe, was emphatic that she believes he is innocent. She has regularly communicated with him over the 16 years he has remained behind bars, she says.

For nearly two decades, convicted murderer Scott Peterson has been locked up in California's San Quentin State prison, convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and unborn child, Conner, in 2002. Peterson was convicted for the crimes in 2005.

In May of last year, as the Los Angeles Times reported, a district attorney in Northern California confirmed that the office would stop attempting to restore a death penalty sentence which had been thrown out in 2004. The family of Laci Peterson, Scott's deceased wife, was involved in the decision according to the Stanislaus County district attorney's office.

Peterson's death sentence was reduced to life without parole in the fall of last year because of major errors in jury selection, NBC reported. And the Los Angeles Times reported last year, after the decision was handed down, that California justices made the ruling after it was discovered potential jurors were not included because they said they disagreed with the death penalty.

"There's evidence that was completely ignored that shows Laci was alive after he left for the day," Peterson's sister-in-law said.

The case was complex with twists and turns at every juncture of the trial. Peterson's sister-in-law, who is now 53 and back in school getting her law degree, could play a larger role in his potential future defense in court.

As NBC's reporting noted during the interview with Peterson's sister-in-law, much of the District Attorney's case was based on an affair Peterson was involved in with Amber Frey, who said she wasn't aware Peterson was married. One aspect Peterson's sister-in-law didn't seem to be able to explain in the Today interview was why Peterson was said to have told Frey that Laci had died.

In one portion of the Today interview Janey Peterson takes reporter Natalie Morales into a room she calls the "War Room," where she had filled a wall with pinned notes and images reminiscent of a TV detective's office that she says has evidence proving her brother-in-law's innocence.

Evidence that could be admissible in a potential new trial could be a further examination of Peterson's statement to Frey, but also one other key piece of evidence focuses on the couple's Golden Retriever. Evidence never admitted in the past trial centered around a mailman and a neighbor who had conflicting reports on the whereabouts of the couple's dog. As NBC reported, the neighbor said they witnessed the dog in their gated yard, but the mailman said just some minutes later, they didn't see the dog.

Peterson's sister-in-law points to this as proof that Laci was alive and possibly out walking the dog after Scott left their home.

Janey also said that evidence proved that the couple's neighbors across the street were being robbed, and that Laci had a confrontation with the burglars. It's a theory previously rejected by the court that could resurface in a potential new trial if granted Wednesday. An investigation cleared the men involved in the robbery of Laci's murder, but Peterson's defense team appears ready to pursue the angle that they killed her.