Biden endorsed by nearly 500 ex-military, national security officials

The officials signed a joint letter citing Joe Biden's judgment and values while excoriating President Trump, saying 'our enemies no longer fear us.'

Nearly 500 retired generals, admirals, ambassadors and former national security officers on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden and claimed President Donald Trump "cannot rise to meet the challenges" of the Oval Office.

The group of 489 men and women, calling themselves the National Security Leaders for Biden, say they don't all agree with Biden's policies but they trust his judgment and values.

"We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven America needs principled, wise, and responsible leadership. America needs a President who understands, as President Harry S. Truman said, that "the buck stops here," the group wrote.

Without mentioning him by name, the officials said Trump was not able to meet his responsibilities.

"Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us," they wrote. "Climate change continues unabated, as does North Korea's nuclear program. The president has ceded influence to a Russian adversary who puts bounties on the heads of American military personnel, and his trade war against China has only harmed America's farmers and manufacturers."

One of the signees is retired Gen. Paul J. Selva, who served as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump.