LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club.
Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located.
Crews are now working to remove the submerged white SUV. Video of the scene shows a crane lined up in the adjacent parking lot.
A spokesperson from the Lakeland Police Department said a senior woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. She was able to get out of the car and was not injured.