DAVIS, Calif. — Davis stabbing suspect Carlos Dominguez appeared in court Friday and entered a not guilty plea, according to Yolo County Superior Court.

Dominguez was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. for charges relating to three stabbings that left two people dead and a woman fighting for her life. He is in jail without bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

He was arraigned on two murder charges in the deaths of David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, as well as an attempted murder charge in the attack on Kimberlee Guillory.

Dominguez also faces a special circumstance for multiple murders, which would make the case eligible for life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

Dominguez is on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to an ICE official, Carlos Alejandro Reales-Dominguez is from El Salvador and entered the United States in April 2009 near Galveston, Texas, as an unaccompanied minor. The detainer on Dominguez means ICE would take him into custody if he was released from local custody.

Police said he was a student at UC Davis until last week and has lived in the Davis area for a couple of years. According to UC Davis, Dominguez was in his third year at the university until April 25 when he was separated for academic reasons.

TIMELINE

The first victim was found dead on April 27 in Davis’ Central Park in what police call a "brazen, brutal attack." He was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux, also known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’

The second victim, UC Davis student 20-year-old Karim Najm, was "violently attacked" and stabbed to death in Sycamore Park on April 29.

The third victim, a homeless woman named Kimberlee Guillory, was stabbed at an encampment on 2nd and L Streets. She survived the stabbing and is severely wounded but recovering in the hospital.