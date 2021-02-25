Debate erupts over the continued presence of National Guard at Capitol

Republicans insist the danger has passed and the troops should go home. The head of Capitol Police testifies militia groups still pose a threat.

WASHINGTON — The numbers are staggering.

U.S. Capitol police say 10,000 protesters managed to make it onto Capitol grounds during the deadly January 6th insurrection. Of those, 800 made it inside the building and 250 have been charged so far.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said her department is keeping its security posture high in response to intelligence that indicates militia groups involved in the insurrection want to "blow up the Capitol" and "kill as many members as possible."

Speaking before the House Appropriation Committee on Thursday, she said: "Since the 6th, we have hardened the complex. And we know that some of these temporary enhancements are not popular. But, these are necessary in the short term."

Pittman declined to elaborate on a timetable for removing fencing or sending National Guard troops that remain back to their home states.

"We have no intention of keeping the National Guard soldiers or that fencing any longer than what is actually needed," she said.

Despite the warnings, a growing number of Republicans are complaining that the threat is now passed and the National Guard should go home.

"I'm not at satisfied that we need to have all of these resources out there now," said Sen. James Inhofe (R-Oklahoma). "We have all these individuals that are here, the Guard. This is not their job. It's not what they're trained for. It's not what they're capable of doing."

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweeted: "It’s time to reevaluate the rationale for keeping them in D.C. & get them back home.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said he hopes and prays a security plan can be crafted that keeps lawmakers safe, while also keeping the Capitol accessible to the public. He's not convinced that that has been achieved yet.